Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,522 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 946,787 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

AEM stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

