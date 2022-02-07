Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 73,317 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,317 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 909.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 669,615 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,809,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

