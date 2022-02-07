Rollins, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.
Rollins has decreased its dividend payment by 8.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Rollins has a payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $30.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rollins has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rollins stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447,587 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Rollins worth $42,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
Rollins Company Profile
Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.
