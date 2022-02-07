Rollins, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Rollins has decreased its dividend payment by 8.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Rollins has a payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $30.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rollins has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rollins stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447,587 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Rollins worth $42,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

