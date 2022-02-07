Rosenblatt Securities Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $115.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LITE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Lumentum stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $97,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,143 shares of company stock valued at $669,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lumentum by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,814 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Lumentum by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

