Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $110.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.95.

COP stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $94.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $364,105,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

