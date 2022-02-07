Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$74.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.39.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$52.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$48.95 and a 12 month high of C$72.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.15.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. Analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,370,847.68.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

