Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $40.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Brinker International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,313,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

