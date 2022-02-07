Royal Bank of Canada Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $214.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

HSY stock opened at $202.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.38. Hershey has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $206.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,129 shares of company stock worth $4,446,066. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

