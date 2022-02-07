Royal Bank of Canada Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $214.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.
HSY stock opened at $202.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.38. Hershey has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $206.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,129 shares of company stock worth $4,446,066. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
