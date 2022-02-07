Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.82) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EBOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.75) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON:EBOX opened at GBX 107 ($1.44) on Thursday. Tritax EuroBox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.68). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.93%.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

