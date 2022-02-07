Royal Bank of Canada Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $34.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PINS. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after buying an additional 1,330,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after buying an additional 1,807,119 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.