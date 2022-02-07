Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Shares Up 42.9%

Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG) shot up 42.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 183,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the average session volume of 37,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.49 million and a PE ratio of -10.33.
About Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG)
