Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.78.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.01.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

