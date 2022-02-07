SafePal (SFP) Trading 16% Higher Over Last Week

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $97.54 million and $27.75 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00039768 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001815 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001276 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

