Saia, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.27.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $283.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.72. Saia has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Saia by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 778,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

