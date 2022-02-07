Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 40.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $869,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 97.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

