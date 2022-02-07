Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFRGY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

OTCMKTS SFRGY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.