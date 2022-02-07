Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report sales of $60.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.35 million to $61.34 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $58.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.33 million to $240.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $253.32 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $261.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Saul Centers stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. 2,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,304. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 156.16%.

In related news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,153.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,704 shares of company stock worth $1,183,859. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Saul Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

