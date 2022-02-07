Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.61.
Separately, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
SIS stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,485. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.24. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$15.80 and a 12-month high of C$22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.55.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 100.77%.
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.
