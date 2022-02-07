Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of CyrusOne worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 7,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CONE. William Blair lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

CyrusOne stock opened at $89.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $90.35.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

