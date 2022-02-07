Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 213.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,169 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.19% of Baozun worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Baozun by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Baozun by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,111,000 after acquiring an additional 309,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baozun by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Baozun by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 170,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 194,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZUN opened at $12.50 on Monday. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $904.48 million, a PE ratio of 416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

