Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Janus Henderson Group worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,773,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

