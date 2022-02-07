Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 104,509 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 452.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,388,374,000 after purchasing an additional 699,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 867,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,343,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,969,000 after purchasing an additional 452,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.20. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

