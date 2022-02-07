Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,727 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after buying an additional 1,004,956 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,574,000 after buying an additional 735,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,752,000 after buying an additional 513,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $29.79. 18,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,183. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

