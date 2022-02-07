Seagen (SGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Seagen to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Seagen stock opened at $137.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.52. Seagen has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $199.00.
In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,246 shares of company stock valued at $61,644,742 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
