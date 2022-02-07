SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 2.29. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, Director Timothy Hartnett purchased 2,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,376,000 after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 470,994 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after acquiring an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,616.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after acquiring an additional 444,715 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

