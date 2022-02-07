Second Curve Capital LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Second Curve Capital LLC raised its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. QCR comprises approximately 3.5% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Second Curve Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of QCR worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in QCR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,998,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QCR by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in QCR by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.
In other QCR news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
QCRH stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,571. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $882.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.
