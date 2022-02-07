Sectoral Asset Management Inc Sells 313,650 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,650 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned about 0.12% of Axonics worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 33.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,439 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Axonics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Axonics by 3.2% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axonics by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $50.22 on Monday. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,623 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

