SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SCWX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $3,519,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 25.6% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 167,753 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in SecureWorks by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 220,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 159,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SecureWorks by 43.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 100,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

