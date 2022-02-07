SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,361.09 ($18.30).

SGRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.80) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,445 ($19.43) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.62) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,310 ($17.61) to GBX 1,450 ($19.49) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($23.19) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SGRO traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.13) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,280 ($17.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,358.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,297.26. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 869.80 ($11.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($20.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

