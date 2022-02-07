Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stake Decreased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,654,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 88,408 shares during the quarter. Select Medical makes up 3.0% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 1.98% of Select Medical worth $96,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Select Medical by 259.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 109.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 82,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 978,383 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 72.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 101,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

NYSE:SEM traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $22.02. 2,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,304. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

