SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.41 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($1.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.
Shares of SLQT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,247,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,861. SelectQuote has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.19.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SelectQuote (SLQT)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.