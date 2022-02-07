Senior (LON:SNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $143.00

Senior plc (LON:SNR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 143 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.88), with a volume of 15025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.88).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut shares of Senior to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 177 ($2.38) to GBX 137 ($1.84) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.95 ($1.61).

Get Senior alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £586.35 million and a PE ratio of -19.69.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.