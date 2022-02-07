Sentinel Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $63.32 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $63.32 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00025549 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00016931 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004320 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

