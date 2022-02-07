Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,451,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. Shell has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

