Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 549,302 shares during the quarter. Rambus makes up approximately 0.4% of Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

