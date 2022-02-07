ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of ShockWave Medical worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,594,000 after acquiring an additional 86,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,950,000 after buying an additional 66,813 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,071,000 after buying an additional 582,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,318,000 after buying an additional 26,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $150.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.72 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SWAV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $416,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,817 shares of company stock valued at $16,030,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.