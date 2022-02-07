Shopping (SPI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $475,129.00

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $11.10 million and $475,129.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shopping has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $12.55 or 0.00029293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00051495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,083.25 or 0.07196976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00056342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,737.92 or 0.99759554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054784 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,819 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars.

