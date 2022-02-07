Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.75.
TSE SIA traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.47. The company had a trading volume of 317,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,666. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$12.72 and a 52 week high of C$16.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.33.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
