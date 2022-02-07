Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.75.

TSE SIA traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.47. The company had a trading volume of 317,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,666. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$12.72 and a 52 week high of C$16.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.33.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$170.42 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

