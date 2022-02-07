Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.99

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 6744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

SRRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $503.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,130,601 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,543 and sold 9,000 shares valued at $252,810. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

