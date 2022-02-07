Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $10.27

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $10.62. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 1,516 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGML. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGML. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,844,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,114,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000.
About Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
