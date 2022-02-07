Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 5.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 6.72% of Simon Property Group worth $2,869,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 373.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,703,000 after purchasing an additional 148,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 72.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPG opened at $145.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

