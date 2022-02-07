Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group updated its FY22 guidance to $11.50-$11.70 EPS.
Simon Property Group stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.18. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Simon Property Group
Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.
