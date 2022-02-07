Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-$11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.06.

NYSE:SPG traded up $3.74 on Monday, reaching $148.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,681. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.18. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

