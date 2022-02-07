Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.50. 277,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.99.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

SSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $98,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,587. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.