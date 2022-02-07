Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 297,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.64.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

