SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Down 3.4%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.84 and last traded at $35.14. 3,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,178,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 356,505 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,137,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,265.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 126,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 158.7% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 333,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

