Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Wedbush lowered shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Snap to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $1,340,889.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Snap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

