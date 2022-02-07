SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 60,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 27,183 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 96,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.23. 318,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.