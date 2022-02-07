SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC lessened its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,719,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,719,600 shares during the period. SolarWinds comprises approximately 5.8% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 2.34% of SolarWinds worth $62,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth $42,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth $171,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 6.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE SWI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.16. 2,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,888. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

