Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. Sonos has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonos will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,975,000 after buying an additional 302,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sonos by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,190,000 after buying an additional 441,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sonos by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,126,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after buying an additional 915,604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sonos by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sonos by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,602,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

